ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The man found dead from gunshot wounds Sunday morning has been identified as 27-year-old Jason L. Underwood of Fort Wayne.

RELATED: Shooting on Paul Shaffer Drive, one man dead

Underwood was found at the boat launch off of the 4100 block of Paul Shaffer Drive.

The cause of death has been determined to be gunshot wound(s) and the manner of death is homicide.

No suspect information has been released at this time and the incident is still under investigation.