Victim Identified In Saturday Night Fort Wayne Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The woman who was shot in the shooting on Oliver Street Saturday night has been identified. 40-year-old Lashawndra McDowell is her name, and she is the second homicide in Allen County so far this year according to the Journal Gazette. McDowell died from a gunshot wound to the torso which happened late Saturday night in the 2200 block of Oliver Street where the coroners office reported she died at the scene.

Several witnesses left the scene before police could interview them in regards to the incident, and are being asked to come forward with any further information. Those with info can call Crime Stoppers or the FWPD.