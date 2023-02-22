Victim identified in last weekend’s fatal hit and run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Sunday morning’s hit and run crash in the 4200 block of Trier Road.

Andrew William Follett, 28, of Fort Wayne, was a pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle shortly after 3 a.m. on February 19, with the vehicle then leaving the scene. Follet was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death has been ruled due to multiple blunt force injuries due to pedestrian versus motor vehicle crash and his manner of death an accident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Follett is the fifth traffic fatality in Fort Wayne and Allen County this year.