Victim identified in fatal weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a weekend shooting just north of downtown Fort Wayne.

John Ray Deremer, 57 of Fort Wayne, was found in the parking lot of the Pantry Bar in the 1500 block of Wells Street Saturday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His cause of death is due to multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death is a homicide.

This is the 32nd homicide in Allen County this year.

RELATED: Arrest made in Wells Street shooting

Jesse Echavarria, 21, was arrested Saturday night and was charged with aggravated battery.