Victim of Burger King shooting identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The woman shot at the Burger King on East Jefferson Blvd. Tuesday morning has been identified as 26-year-old Brianna Waller.

She is in the hospital listed in serious condition.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells our partners in news at ABC 21 that this was simply a crime of opportunity.

Police do not think anyone in the group was targeted for a specific reason.

No suspect information has been released at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 427-1201.