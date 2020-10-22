Vice President to campaign in Fort Wayne today

Darrin Wright


FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Vice President Mike Pence will hold a rally for President Trump’s re-election campaign in Fort Wayne this afternoon.

The Vice President and former Indiana Governor will hold a “Make America Great Again” rally at the Fort Wayne International Airport at 4:30pm, although if you want to get in, you’ll want to get there early, as the doors open at 2:30pm.

Tickets are available through DonaldJTrump.com, two per phone number, and on a first-come, first-serve basis.

WOWO News will be at the rally and we’ll have full details on the Pat Miller Program this afternoon and on Fort Wayne’s Morning News tomorrow.

