Vice President Pence to be Taylor University commencement speaker

UPLAND, Ind. (WOWO): Vice President Mike Pence will be the commencement speaker this year at Taylor University.

Pence will speak at the graduation ceremony held on May 18 at 10 a.m. in the Kesler Student Activities Center.

“Mr. Pence has been a good friend to the University over many years, and is a Christian brother whose life and values have exemplified what we strive to instill in our graduates,” said Taylor’s President Dr. Paul Lowell Haines. “We welcome the Vice President and his wife, Karen Pence, to this 173-year-old premier institution of Christian higher education, and thank them for their love and service for our nation, our state, and our institution.”

Due to demand, tickets will be required for admission and will be given to graduates and their families.

Taylor University is private Christian liberal arts college.