Vice President Pence Makes Stop In Fort Wayne Thursday

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): After opening remarks and support from the likes of Indiana Congressman Jim Banks, Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise and even Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb a capacity, but still socially distanced crowd gathered at Fort Wayne Aero Center as Vice President of The United States and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence paid a visit to his home state as he continues his campaigning and support for the reelection of Donald Trump as President as Election Day nears.

Pence spoke on a bevy of subjects including America’s rebound in the likes of trade, economic growth, regaining strength militarily, and more recently its response to the coronavirus pandemic. However the loudest applause during the event came during Pence’s remarks on healthcare and his opposition to proposed plans by the Democrats.

Pence sited that under the Trump administration, the plans is to continue to improve care for Americans and continue to help make plans more affordable, along with reaffirming that America will never become a Socialist country.

Pence ended his speech to a standing ovation, and reiterated how humbled he was to those who have voted for and supported him within the state of Indiana over the years and now on the nationwide scale.