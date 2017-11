WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): Vice President Mike Pence will visit Indianapolis suburb Plainfield Thursday to meet with business leaders and families to discuss tax reform.

Pence will be joined by Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb in his visit.

Pence will be a part of a roundtable discussion and will give remarks at TKO Graphix in Plainfield in the afternoon.

The visit comes on the same day as Senate Republicans are set to unveil their tax reform plan.