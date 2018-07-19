Veteran’s stolen service dog found

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Network Indiana): A service dog reported stolen from a U.S. Marine Corps veteran earlier this week was found on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The dog, Wrigley, was reported missing Tuesday when Lana and Tim Whitner’s SUV was stolen at a southwest Indianapolis truck stop. Lana is the veteran.

Wrigley was inside the SUV at the time of the theft. The SUV was found Tuesday night, but Wrigley was still missing until Wednesday night. When searching for him wasn’t working, the Whitner’s laid one of their shirts in an area where Wrigley had been seen and he ended up finding them based on the scent of the shirts.

Wrigley was scared, but police say he ran to his owners after some encouragement.