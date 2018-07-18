Veteran’s service dog stolen

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Helping a U.S. Marine Corps veteran find her service dog is what IMPD is trying to do after that veteran’s truck was stolen.

The service dog, Wrigley, has been the service dog for Lana Whitner for the last 2 years.

He’s about 2 and a half years old and is a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. One of Wrigley’s greatest skills is sensing when Whitner is about to have a seizure or a debilitating migraine.

Whitner and her family say they were passing through Indianapolis on their move from Illinois to Florida and had stopped to get gas when someone jumped into their truck and took off at the Flying J Truck Stop on West Thompson Road on the south side of Indy Tuesday afternoon.

Police recovered the stolen truck at a nearby Walgreens on North Arlington Avenue, but Wrigley wasn’t there.

“This is not just a dog, it’s family,” IMPD posted on their social media pages Tuesday afternoon.

Until the Whitners find Wrigley, they are staying in Indianapolis. They are, however, worried the dog could be anywhere by now.