Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum to receive $25,000 donation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum will receive a $25,000 donation from the McComb Family Foundation.

A check presentation will be held the morning of Wednesday, June 30 at the site located at 2122 O’Day Road. McComb is donating the money for a granite columbarium to be built.

“We really wanted to help the Shrine continue to grow and secure a place in Fort Wayne history to benefit all veterans,” said Dave McComb, president of the foundation. He adds that sales from the columbarium will provide funding to create an endowment for the shrine and museum, which is set to be completed this fall.

Each niche of the columbarium will contain the cremated remains of one veteran along an engraved bronze plate with the veteran’s name on it. The building will next to the newly proposed Sterling Chapel, which is set to be finished by the spring of next year.

For more information, call the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum at 260-267-5022 or visit their website here.