Vestil breaks ground on Steuben County expansion

ANGOLA (Inside Indiana Business): An Angola manufacturer has broken ground on an expansion that will create more area jobs.

Vestil Manufacturing broke ground this week on a near $15-million expansion that will add more than 8,000 feet to one of its manufacturing plants, and build a new 250,000-square-foot fulfillment center.

The company, which is Angola’s second-biggest private employer with more than 400 employees already, says the expansion will create up to 100 new jobs by 2021. Those jobs include openings for managers, welders, and machinists, as well as packaging, shipping, and maintenance positions.

The company makes ergonomic products, loading dock equipment, and material handling and packaging equipment.