FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Jacqueline Ardrey will replace current president and CEO Robert Wallstrom, who had previously announced his retirement.

The Journal Gazette reports that a release from the company says that Ardrey will begin in the role November 1, with Wallstrom working closely with her through December. Ardrey will also join Vera Bradley’s board of directors.

She brings 25 years of experience in multi-channel retail enterprises to the company.