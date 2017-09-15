Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Auburn, one in critical condition

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on County Road 35 in Auburn this morning.

Police were called to the scene around 5:25 a.m. and found a pedestrian unconscious and suffering from multiple injuries. They were airlifted to Parkview Medical Center where they were last listed in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and it is unclear at this time whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

It is unknown whether the pedestrian was walking in the roadway or possibly walked in front of the vehicle.

CR 35 between Wesley Road and Morningstar was closed for approximately three hours.

The crash is still under investigation.