Vehicle hits buggy in Grabill, man in critical condition

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into his buggy.

Tuesday, just after 7:30 a.m., the buggy was traveling west on Grabill Road just outside of Grabill when a teenage girl came speeding up behind the buggy. Officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department tell our partners in news at ABC 21 she was speeding because she was late for school.

The girl attempted to pass the buggy, but another vehicle was coming eastbound. She attempted to swerve back into the westbound lane, but she hit the back of the buggy.

The girl was unharmed. However, the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was last reported to still be in critical condition.

Detectives will pull the black box from the girl’s vehicle to see just how fast she was driving. Once their investigation is complete, prosecutors will decide if any charges will be filed.