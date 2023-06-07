Vehicle crash leaves motorcyclist dead in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A vehicle crash in Grant County leaves one man dead.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office press release; Deputies were called to the 3300 block of Central Ave in Marion, just after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Deputies noted a two-vehicle crash between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Dodge Caravan. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver of the Dodge had no reported injuries.

No details on how the crash occurred were included in the release.

The incident is still under investigation. All information on the crash is asked to be sent to Sgt. Rice or Deputy O’Banion at (765)-662-9836.