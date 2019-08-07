Vegas renews affiliation with Komets

LAS VEGAS (WOWO): The NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights have renewed their ECHL affiliation with the Fort Wayne Komets.

Vegas General Manager George McPhee announced the move Wednesday. With the renewal, the Golden Knights will be able to transfer players to and from the Komets for the 2019-2020 season.

“We are excited to be back with the Vegas Golden Knights as our NHL affiliate,” Komets General Manager David Franke said. “It is anticipated that we will receive more players from them for the 2019-20 season. This affiliation with Vegas is very important to the Komet organization and all our players.”

Last season the Golden Knights loaned goaltender Zach Fucale to the Komets as part of their affiliation.

Vegas qualified for their second straight Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance last season after falling in the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season in 2017-2018. Meanwhile, the Komets fell to the Toledo Walleye 4-2 in the Kelly Cup semifinals.

Fort Wayne’s home opener is on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Kalamazoo Wings.