Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk recalled, may contain actual milk

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Almost 150,000 half-gallon cartons of Blue Diamond Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk are being recalled because the product may contain actual milk.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the product.

HP Hood LLC voluntarily recalled approximately 145,254 half-gallon cartons (1.89 L) that were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in 28 states. The recalled units all contain a use-by date of September 2, 2018.

Consumers can identify the affected product by looking at the stamped information printed on the carton. Recalled products will contain one of the following labels:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

Each product will also contain a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 41570 05621 that can be found on the side panel of the carton next to the nutrition facts.

If you own this product, you may return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange, or visit bluediamond.com to complete a web form.