VANIHCS to host Veterans Celebrations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – VA Northern Health Care System (VANIHCS) is inviting the public to pay tribute to America’s Veterans and active duty Monday, November 6.

The event will be held in honor of Veterans Day at the Fort Wayne campus Auditorium, 2121 Lake Avenue, Building 1, first floor.

All employees, Veterans and family members are encouraged to attend the event, which will include keynote speakers and light refreshments.

Veterans are encouraged to wear military attire.

For more information check out facebook.com/VANorthernIndiana.