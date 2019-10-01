Vandals hit LaGrange park

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO): Vandals did some damage to a brick restroom pavilion at a park in LaGrange recently.

Photos posted online by the LaGrange Marshals Office show crude language, swastikas, and at least one crude insult directed at President Trump all spraypainted onto the building at the LaGrange Town Park recently.

Police are asking for help figuring out who is responsible and say they’ll be reviewing security footage to try to catch the vandals.

Town Manager Mark Eagleson told KPC News the damage will cost between $500 and $1,000 to clean up.