Vandals destroy 10-year-old’s car restoration project

CORUNNA, Ind. (WOWO): At the age of 8, Gauge Hart bought his dream car, a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro, with the plans of restoring it and taking it to car shows with his dad. He mowed lawns and shoveled driveways, and put hundreds of hours into it.

Two years later, it was just about ready to be shown off.

Earlier this week, someone took all of that away. According to Fort Wayne’s NBC, the car was torched while it sat on his dad’s trailer Monday night.

“How could you do something like that to a 10-year-old kid? I’m devastated. My son spent his money on this car and he’s worked diligently to get it to where it was,” his father Joshua Hart said.

There’s no word yet on if police have any suspects in the case. In the meantime, the family is looking to move forward to replace the car. You can donate to a GoFundMe being held to help do that here.