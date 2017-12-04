Vandals cause thousands in damage at Fantasy of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fantasy of Lights display at Franke Park was hit by vandals over the weekend. The vandalism took place Sunday evening and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Flood lights were smashed, fixtures ripped from the ground and signs were knocked over.

Blue Jacket Inc. sponsors the annual event and the company believes it’s going to cost approximately $2,000 to make the repairs needed, according to the Journal Gazette.

Blue Jacket’s executive director, Tony Hudson, told the Journal Gazette, two boys between 12 and 14 years old were seen around 6 p.m., causing damage at the park Sunday.

