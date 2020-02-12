Van Wert Police investigating Tuesday night robbery

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO): Van Wert Police are investigating a Tuesday night robbery at a gas station.

Police say this happened at the Lassus BP Handy Dandy at 885 North Washington Street at around 7:30 p.m.

The suspect is a white man with brown hair, about 5’6″ tall, weighs about 180 pounds and is 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing blue sweatpants and with light blue stripes down the sides, a red Under Armor hooded sweatshirt and a while ball cap with a black bill.

Police say the suspect fled north from the gas station in a white SUV with Ohio license plates.

If you have any information on this robbery or the suspect, please call the Van Wert Police Department at 419-238-2462 or Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (7867).