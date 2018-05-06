Van Buren teen killed in crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Van Buren teen died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Payton Boucher, 17, was driving north on County Road 600 West at around 4 p.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign according to the Journal Gazette.

Brett Godfrey, 55, of Huntington, was driving east on Indiana 218 when Boucher slammed into the back passenger side of Godfrey’s semi truck. Boucher’s vehicle caught on fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death was ruled an accident. Godfrey was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.