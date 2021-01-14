Vaccine Hesitancy in Rural America

A recent study finds rural residents are hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor tracks the dynamic nature of public opinion as vaccine development unfolds. The Foundation is a nonprofit organization focusing on national health issues.

The monitor shows three in ten people in rural areas say they will “definitely get” the vaccine, compared to four in ten people in urban areas and suburban areas. An additional one-third of people in rural areas say they will “probably get it” while 35 percent say they will either “probably not get it” or “definitely not get it.”

The report says there are many factors that are associated with an individual’s willingness to get the coronavirus vaccine, including their age, level of education, and political party identification. The COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor finds that Republicans are much less likely to say they will get a coronavirus vaccine compared to their independent and Democratic counterparts.