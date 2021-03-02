Vaccine access expanded to Hoosiers 55+

STATEWIDE (WOWO): The state of Indiana has just expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccines to those 55 and older.

According to the Indiana Department of Health’s Coronavirus vaccine website as of this morning, any Indiana resident aged 55 and older is now eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment, as are long-term care residents, first responders, and healthcare workers.

Before today, the age limit was 60.

Active dialysis patients, those who are actively in treatment for cancer, and those with sickle cell disease are also eligible.

You can schedule a vaccination through this link or by calling 211.

A full list of those eligible for the vaccines can be found here.