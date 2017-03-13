Vacant waterfront home in Leo, catches fire

LEO, Ind. (WOWO): A vacant waterfront home in Leo is destroyed after catching fire Monday morning. Just before 6:30 a.m., fire crews were called to the home on Manning and Walnut Streets near the St. Joe River/Cedarville Reservoir. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the lake home was empty, but the fire damaged a large portion of the home and the entire roof is gone.

No injuries were reported in putting out the blaze and no additional details have been released, stay tuned to WOWO for updates.