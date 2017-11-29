VA announces new Veteran ID card application process

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOWO): Wednesday the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced that applications for the national Veterans Identification Card (VIC) are now available for Veterans.

This has been mandated through legislation since 2015 and the recent rollout of the ID card fulfills that overdue promise.

“The new Veterans Identification Card provides a safer and more convenient and efficient way for most Veterans to show proof of service,” said VA Secretary Dr. David J. Shulkin. “With the card, Veterans with honorable service to our nation will no longer need to carry around their paper DD-214s to obtain Veteran discounts and other services.”

To request a VIC, Veterans must visit vets.gov, click on “Apply for Printed Veteran ID Card” on the bottom left of the page and sign in or create an account.

Veterans who apply for a card should receive it within 60 days and can check delivery status of their cards at vets.gov. A digital version of the VIC will be available online by mid-December.