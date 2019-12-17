Utterback Farms in Elwood Donates Over 1,000 Pounds of Produce

The Farm to Food Banks program through Farm Credit Mid-America is a volunteer initiative that is part of their four-year financial commitment to provide fresh produce to distribution networks in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee, which connect surplus and donated produce from local farmers with food banks, food kitchens, community churches and other emergency food providers.

Utterback Farms in Elwood, IN donated over 1,000 pounds of fresh produce to the effort, helping to reach the total 17,500+ pounds that went to food banks and more than a dozen distribution centers across the region.

In the last four years, the program has provided or supplemented meals for more than one million families.

Source: Farm Credit Mid-America