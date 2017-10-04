Utility worker discovers human bones in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A private utility subcontractor discovered human bones while burying a power line in the 1400 block of West Washington Blvd. Tuesday.

Upon discovery of the bones, utility work was stopped and workers notified the police. A Deputy Coroner was sent to the scene.

A local pathologist confirmed the bones were human, and due to their condition, it was determined that they had been buried for an extended period of time.

After notifying the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation, they learned the area was an unmarked burial site. The bones were reburied at the grave site, and utility work was moved to another location.

The site will be logged and marked with the Office of Historical Preservation as a burial site.

The investigation is now closed.