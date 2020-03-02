UTEC to move 140 jobs to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington company is moving jobs to Fort Wayne.

United Technologies Electronic Controls was part of national headlines when parent company Carrier moved operations to Mexico and cost 700 workers their jobs back in 2017.

The company will move up to 140 jobs – including researchers, engineers, and other staff – to an office building on Wayne Street, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

UTEC will reportedly be leasing several floors of the building, which also hosts Flagstar Bank and Wells Fargo.