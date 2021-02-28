USTR Nominee Testifies Before Senate Finance Committee

Katherine Tai, President Biden’s nominee for trade ambassador, appears to be headed for easy Senate confirmation after receiving bipartisan support at her Finance Committee hearing. That hearing focused largely on enforcing existing trade deals and pursuing some new deals key for agriculture.

A former United States Trade Representative negotiator and House Ways and Means staffer, Tai vowed to work with both parties to enforce trade deals, starting with USMCA on Mexican labor practices and Canadian dairy tariffs.

“I know that Ambassador Lighthizer initiated consultations under the dispute settlement mechanism of the USMCA with Canada on this issue. If confirmed, I look forward to getting into this file, also.”

On China and its falling short of its Phase 1 commitments by several billion dollars last year,

“The agreement that we have with China is the agreement that we have, and there are promises that China made that China needs to deliver on.”

And while Biden and his team want to focus first on domestic issues like the pandemic, Tai assured lawmakers,

“I don’t expect, if confirmed, to be put on the backburner, at all.”

