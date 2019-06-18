USTR Holding China Tariff Hearings

Hearings are underway this week regarding the expanded tariffs the Trump administration plans to impose on China. The tit-for-tat trade war escalated last month when the two nations failed to reach an agreement, and President Trump has pledged to impose tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese goods coming into the United States. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is holding the hearings this week as part of that process. Most of the hundreds of companies and trade groups giving testimony are opposed to the increased tariffs.

In written comments submitted by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, CEO Barb Glenn stated the organization believes there “is a better solution to advancing free and fair trade with China.” While agreeing with the administration’s findings of China’s restrictive economic and trade policies, NASDA says trade actions that trigger retaliation “threaten rural jobs and fall disproportionately on agriculture.” NASDA, like many other agricultural groups, says, “there should be no increased or additional tariffs.”