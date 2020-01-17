USMCA Vote Sneaks in Before Impeachment Trial in Senate, Passes 89-10

Just a day after the Phase One trade deal signing between the US and China, agriculture got more welcome news from Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

“The yeas are 89. The nays are 10. The bill is passed,” announced Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley after the final vote in the Senate for the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The vote snuck in just before articles of impeachment were delivered to the Senate by the House.

Both Indiana Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young voted in favor of USMCA. Braun said of the deal, “Politicians with no business experience have hollowed out the middle of our country for decades with bad trade deals like NAFTA. It took an outsider like President Trump to secure a great deal like USMCA: a big win for Hoosier farmers, Indiana small businesses, and Hoosier workers. This deal decreases the incentive to move auto plant jobs to Mexico, incentivizes production in North America, rights many of the wrongs of NAFTA and keeps President Trump’s promise to always put America First.”

“House Democrats held up USMCA for over a year. During that time, tens of thousands of Hoosier jobs supported by exports to Canada and Mexico have been on the line. Today, the Senate passed this historic trade agreement and marked a win for American workers,” said Senator Young. “This agreement is finally able to help modernize the outdated and unworkable North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). I’m proud to support USMCA, which secures freer markets, fairer trade, and robust economic growth in America.”

Mexico has already ratified the agreement while Canada has been patiently waiting for the US to act before it’s considered. Canadian legislators aren’t due back from a winter break until January 27. According to Reuters, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s reasonably confident his government would find enough votes to approve USMCA despite his party losing the majority in their recent election.