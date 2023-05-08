USF names interim president

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – The University of Saint Francis announced Monday that Dr. Lance Richey will serve as interim president. The Fort Wayne-based university said Richey has handled the day-to-day responsibilities of the president’s office since Rev. Eric Zimmer last month announced plans to step down.

Richey is a professor of theology at USF and has served as vice president for academic affairs since April 2018. He previously held roles such as dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences and director of the John Duns Scotus Honors Program.

“I am honored to lead the University of Saint Francis during the upcoming months to ensure our students continue to receive the high quality experience USF is well-known for,” Dr. Richey said in a news release. “We expect a strong incoming class this fall, and I am excited about serving as interim president and working closely with students, faculty and staff to keep our momentum going.”

Zimmer said he was stepping down to pursue other opportunities in the church and academia. Richey will officially begin his tenure as interim president on Tuesday.

USF said its leadership is working with the board of trustees to appoint Zimmer’s permanent successor after a thorough search.

A potential timeline for naming a new president was not provided.