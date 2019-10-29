USF dropping a number of arts and science majors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne is dropping some majors and minors in their academic program, and that’s not sitting well with some students.

“School year just started and you’re already talking about cutting my major, and what I want to pursue after I already spent money?” Mitchell Banke, a freshman at USF, told our Partners in News at ABC 21.

School officials announced Monday they’re discontinuing more than 20 programs in an attempt to cut costs and better focus their resources. School officials say the move comes after a lot of discussions, and that the 11 faculty members affected will keep their jobs through May 15th.

“Our goal is to shift the programs we offer to what is needed in the market place today, and for the talent needs of the community, and for the interest of our students,” said USF President Sister Elise Kriss.

Find a list of the discontinued programs below:

Master of Art in Studio Art

Master of Fine Art in Studio Art

Master of Science in Mental Health Counseling (Crown Point site only)

Bachelor of Arts in Art History (minor retained)

Bachelor of Arts in History (minor retained)

Bachelor of Arts in Ministry (associate degree retained)

Bachelor of Arts in Museum Studies (minor retained)

Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy (minor retained)

Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Bachelor of Arts in Political Science Pre-Law

Bachelor of Arts in Sociology & Social Justice

Bachelor of Science in Forensic Chemistry

Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (minor retained)

Bachelor of Science in Science and Entrepreneurship

Associates of Arts in Museum Studies

Minor in Applied Forensics

Minor in Diversity Studies

Minor in Political Science

Minor in Politics, Philosophy & Economics

Minor in Pre-Law

Minor in Sociology

Minor in Speech