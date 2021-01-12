USDA’s January Reports Prove To Be Market-Movers for Grains

History has proven that USDA’s January data dump has moved markets, and the grain markets certainly received a bullish surprise.

USDA released 11 reports in the 12 o’clock hour on Tuesday.

Highlights:

Corn

Average yield: 172.0 bpa

Production estimate: 14.182 million bushels, down 324 million

Acres planted in 2020: 90,819,000

Acres harvested in 2020: 82,467,000

Soybeans

Average yield: 50.2 bpa

Production estimate: 4.135 billion bushels, down 35 million

Acres planted in 2020: 89,084,000

Acres harvested in 2020: 82,318,000

Wheat

Average yield: 49.7 bpa all wheat

Planted area estimate: 32.0 million acres which is the fourth lowest on record

Winter wheat area seeded 2021: 31,991,000

HRW seeded area estimate: 22.3 million acres

SRW seeded area estimate: 6.23 million acres

White winter wheat seeded area estimate: 3.48 million acres

