USDA’s January Reports Prove To Be Market-Movers for Grains

History has proven that USDA’s January data dump has moved markets, and the grain markets certainly received a bullish surprise.

USDA released 11 reports in the 12 o’clock hour on Tuesday.

Highlights:

Corn

  • Average yield: 172.0 bpa
  • Production estimate: 14.182 million bushels, down 324 million
  • Acres planted in 2020: 90,819,000
  • Acres harvested in 2020: 82,467,000

Soybeans

  • Average yield: 50.2 bpa
  • Production estimate: 4.135 billion bushels, down 35 million
  • Acres planted in 2020: 89,084,000
  • Acres harvested in 2020: 82,318,000

Wheat

  • Average yield: 49.7 bpa all wheat
  • Planted area estimate: 32.0 million acres which is the fourth lowest on record
  • Winter wheat area seeded 2021: 31,991,000
  • HRW seeded area estimate: 22.3 million acres
  • SRW seeded area estimate: 6.23 million acres
  • White winter wheat seeded area estimate: 3.48 million acres

To view all the reports, click here. 

