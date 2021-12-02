USDA Updates Crop Insurance

The Department of Ag is updating crop insurance. USDA says the updates are a response to the needs of farmers, including organic producers, and are supportive of conservation of natural resources on agricultural land. Specifically, USDA’s Risk Management Agency is making permanent a new provision that allows producers to hay, graze or chop cover crops and still receive a full prevented planting payment. To accommodate the different farming practices across the country, RMA is also increasing flexibility related to the prevented planting “1 in 4” requirement and aligning crop insurance definitions with USDA’s National Organic Program. RMA is revising four organic definitions to be consistent with USDA’s National Organic Program. RMA also made other changes to Common Crop Insurance Policy Basic Provisions, Area Risk Protection Insurance Regulations, Coarse Grains Crop Insurance Provisions, and other insurance provisions. Producers are encouraged to contact their local USDA Service Center to learn more about the changes.