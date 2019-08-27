USDA: Slightly Better Corn, Soybean Ratings

Monday’s USDA Crop Progress Report shows the corn and soybean crops have slightly improved from last week.

Nationally, 57 percent of the corn crop is rated good to excellent, one percentage point higher than last week. 32 percent of Indiana’s corn crop is in the good to excellent category, significantly behind the five-year average.

55 percent of the country’s soybeans are in the good to excellent category, a two-point increase. Only 33 percent of the soybean crop is rated good to excellent.

According to the USDA, last week’s precipitation helped crop development in Indiana, but more areas could have benefitted from additional rainfall.