USDA Seeks Feedback from Growers About 2019 Crops, Stocks, Inventories, Values

During the first two weeks of June, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct two major mid-year surveys, the June Agricultural Survey and the June Area Survey. The agency will survey over 2,500 farmers across Indiana to determine crop acreage and supplies levels in 2019.

“Due to the widespread and significant impact of its results, the June Agricultural Survey and the June Area Survey are two of the most important and well-known surveys NASS conducts,” explained Greg Matli, State Statistician of the USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office. “When growers respond to these surveys, they provide essential information that helps us determine the prospective production and supply of major commodities in the United States for the 2019 crop year. Everyone who relies on agriculture for their livelihoods is interested in the results.”

NASS gathers the data for the June Agricultural Survey online, by mail, phone and in-person interview. For the June Area Survey, agency representatives visit randomly selected tracts of land and interview the operators of any farm or ranch on that land. Growers provide information on crop acreage – including biotech – crops as well as grain stocks, livestock inventory, cash rents, land values, and value of sales.

NASS will compile and analyze the survey information and publish the results in a series of USDA reports, including the annual Acreage report and quarterly Grain Stocks report, both to be released June 28, 2019. Survey data contribute to NASS’s monthly and annual Crop Production reports, as well as the annual Small Grains Summary and USDA’s monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.

“NASS safeguards the privacy of all responses and publishes only state- and national-level data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified,” stated Matli. “We recognize this is a hectic time for farmers and ranchers, but the information they provide helps U.S. agriculture remain viable and capable. I urge them to respond to these surveys and thank them for their cooperation,” said Matli.

All reports are available on the NASS website: http://www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.

For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the NASS Great Lakes Regional Field Office at (800) 453-7501.