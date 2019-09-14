USDA releases September 1 crop forecast for Indiana

By
Heather Starr
-

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The USDA has released its crop forecast for September in Indiana.  Click on the link below to view the release.

Indiana September 1 Crop Forecast

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here