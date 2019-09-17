USDA Modernizes Swine Slaughter Inspection

The Department of Agriculture Tuesday announced a final rule to modernize swine slaughter inspection. For the first time in more than five decades, USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is modernizing inspection at market hog slaughter establishments with a goal of protecting public health while allowing for food safety innovations, according to USDA. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the final rule “allows us to ensure food safety while eliminating outdated rules.” National Pork Producers Council President David Herring says the new inspection system “codifies the advancements we have made into law, reflecting a 21st century industry,” and ensures “a safe supply of wholesome American pork.”

In the final rule, FSIS amends the regulations to require all swine slaughter establishments to develop written sanitary dressing plans and implement microbial sampling to monitor process control for pathogens that can cause foodborne illness. The final rule also allows market hog establishments to choose if they will operate under the rule or continue to operate under traditional inspection.