USDA Meals to You Partnership Delivers Nearly 30 Million Meals

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue lauded the achievement of its Meals to You partnership, which has now delivered more than 28.5 million meals to the doorsteps of low-income kids in rural communities across America during the COVID-19 health crisis. Perdue announced the milestone during a visit Thursday to McLane Global, one of USDA’s partners in the initiative, which has served kids across 41 states and 2 U.S. territories.

“Meals to You is a prime example of USDA’s commitment to ‘do right and feed everyone,’ while leveraging private sector ingenuity with public sector funding. At the beginning of this public health emergency, President Trump made it clear we would only overcome these trying times if we came together as one America. These folks feeding kids in need here in Texas and across the country rose to the challenge,” said Secretary Perdue. “We’ve heard from families across America who have told us that in these difficult times, the program has been a home run for feeding hungry kids. We’re grateful to our partners for helping make that a reality.”

“We wanted to give you a big thank you in behalf of our family for this assistance,” shared a Texan family participating in the program. “Knowing that our child has options to eat different items that are healthy makes us very happy! With gratitude I write you this letter during this hard time that all of us are going through. It is good to know that you all are out there. Please stay safe and know you are making a difference in people’s lives.”

“It has been humbling to see the impact that Covid-19 has had on all of our lives. We are grateful that we could take part in the USDA’s Meals-To-You program and be part of the response to this crisis. This program would not have been possible without everyone involved in the partnership and our dedicated McLane Global employees, working tirelessly to feed so many children in need across the country. Thanks to the hard work of so many, we have ensured children in rural areas have access to nutritious meals during this difficult time. This is what we can accomplish when government and private business come together in the fight against hunger,” said Denton McLane, Chairman of McLane Global.

“We are honored to be part of this innovative partnership providing meals to families in need,” said Kathy Krey, Ph.D., director of research and administration of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty .“By working together in new ways and evaluating the challenges and successes of the Meals-to-You program we are learning how best to solve complex problems both now and in the future.”

“For more than a decade, PepsiCo’s Food for Good program has made nutritious food more accessible to those in need, especially in times of crisis,” said Matt Smith, Senior Director of PepsiCo’s Food for Good. “COVID-19 has challenged all of us to expand our operations and partnerships to reach millions of American families who need support, and the Meals to You partnership is a testament to that. Our Food for Good team is committed to fighting childhood hunger and it is a privilege to serve nutritious meals to our neighbors all across the country.”

“As a child nutrition partner to thousands of schools across the country, we see first-hand the impact this crisis is having on children nationwide,” said Belinda Oakley, CEO, Chartwells K12. “The Meals-To-You program reaches communities that need it most right now, so it’s a privilege to be a part of such an innovative partnership to ensure no child goes hungry during this challenging time.”