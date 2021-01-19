USDA Implements Improvements to Livestock Risk Protection Insurance Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA) today announced that further changes to its Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) insurance plan will take effect on January 20 for crop year 2021 and succeeding crop years.

“We are always looking for feedback from producers and other stakeholders,” said RMA Administrator Martin Barbre. “These changes are a direct reflection of that feedback and will improve LRP coverage for producers in 2021 and beyond.”

The improvements to LRP include:

Increasing livestock head limits for feeder and fed cattle to 6,000 head per endorsement/12,000 head annually and swine to 40,000 head per endorsement/150,000 head annually.

Modifying the requirement to own insured livestock until the last 60 days of the endorsement.

Increasing the endorsement lengths for swine up to 52 weeks.

Creating new feeder cattle and swine types to allow for unborn livestock to be insured.

RMA is authorizing additional flexibilities due to coronavirus while continuing to support producers, working through Approved Insurance Providers (AIPs) to deliver services, including processing policies, claims and agreements. RMA staff are working with AIPs and other customers by phone, mail and electronically to continue supporting crop insurance coverage for producers. Farmers with crop insurance questions or needs should continue to contact their insurance agents about conducting business remotely (by telephone or email). More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.

Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private insurance agents. A list of insurance agents is available online using the RMA Agent Locator. Learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net at rma.usda.gov.