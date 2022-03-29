USDA Highlights Biden’s 2023 Budget

The Biden-Harris Administration Monday submitted to Congress the President’s budget for fiscal year 2023. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says the budget “provides USDA with the tools needed to support a vibrant, revitalized, and prosperous rural America.” The budget proposes $1.1 billion in funding to address climate change across private, working agricultural land. Biden also proposes $1 billion to support agricultural producers and landowners to undertake conservation and climate-smart practices. The budget builds on the $618 million investment to protect and restore watersheds made in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law by proposing an additional $135 million for these efforts. The budget proposes $111 billion for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and invests $935 million in rural America. It builds on the $65 billion investment made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to make high-speed internet available to all Americans. The budget includes an additional $133 million over 2022 levels for Reconnect to provide rural residents broadband. Biden’s budget also provides more than $10 million for oversight and enforcement of the Packers and Stockyards Act.