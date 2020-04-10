USDA Grants $600,000 for ISA and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Program

The Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA), in partnership with the Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC) and Indiana State Department of Agriculture, (ISDA) received a $600,000 grant for the INfield Advantage program through the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

INfield Advantage is a proactive, collaborative opportunity for farmers to collect and understand personalized, on-farm data to optimize their management practices to ultimately improve their farm profitability and benefit the environment. This program is a partnership between ISA, the Indiana Corn Marketing Council, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, Purdue Extension county offices and local Soil and Water Conservation Districts. The USDA grant will allow the program to expand partnerships to include certified crop advisors, co-ops and ag retailers.

“The INfield Advantage program shows how great partnerships can be in agriculture, and this program is something we are very proud to work on with our partners and Indiana farmers,” said ISDA Director Bruce Kettler. “This funding will ensure that our Hoosier farmers are able to connect, learn more about their farms and receive personalized and field-specific data.”

This funding will be used to provide farmer participants with soil health assessments, soil chemical tests, and tissue samples in the fields enrolled in tillage, cover crop or nutrient management trials. Funding will provide enrollment into sustainability benchmarking tools such as Land O’Lakes, Truterra. Agronomic technical assistance and incentive payments to farmer participants is available, too.

“Indiana’s soybean and corn checkoffs are charged with conducting research and educating farmers about the best practices for producing a crop,” said ISA Board Chairman David Rodibaugh, who is a soybean farmer from Rensselaer, Ind. “Our INfield Advantage program provides very good information that farmers can apply to their own farms to improve their bottom line in a more earth-friendly manner.”

These partnerships between state agencies, federal partners and Indiana farmers are crucial for improving Indiana agriculture and increasing soil conservation. For more information or to sign up for the INfield Advantage program, visit www.infieldadvantage.org or contact ISA Production and Environment Manager Ariel Kittle at akittle@indianasoybean.com.

Source: Indiana Soybean Alliance