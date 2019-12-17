USDA Gathers Information to Determine Financial Well-Being of Agriculture

Beginning in late December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will spend several months gathering information about farm economics and production practices from farmers and ranchers across Indiana, as the agency conducts the third and final phase of the 2019 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS).

“ARMS is the only survey that measures the current financial well-being of Indiana producers and their households as a whole” said Greg Matli, State Statistician of the USDA, NASS, Indiana Field Office. “The results of this survey will help inform decisions on local and federal policies and programs that affect Indiana farms and farm families.”

In an effort to obtain the most accurate data, NASS will reach out to approximately 37,000 producers nationwide, including nearly 1,500 in Indiana, between February and April. The survey asks producers to provide in-depth information about their operating revenues, production costs, and household characteristics. In February, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) enumerators will begin reaching out to those farmers who have not yet responded to answer any questions they may have and help them fill out their questionnaires.

In addition to producing accurate information, NASS has strong safeguards in place to protect the confidentiality of all farmers who respond to its surveys. The agency will only publish data in an aggregate form only, ensuring the confidentiality of all responses and that no individual respondent or operation can be identified.

The expense data gathered in ARMS will be published in the annual Farm Production Expenditures report on July 31, 2020. That report and others are available at www.nass.usda.gov. For more information about the 2019 ARMS, visit www.ers.usda.gov/arms, or call the Great Lakes Regional Field Office at (800) 453-7501.