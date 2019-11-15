USDA Announces Second Round of MFP Payments

Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the second round of Market Facilitation Program payments will be heading out to farmers suffering from trade retaliation by foreign nations.

The payments will begin the week before Thanksgiving. Producers of eligible commodities will now be eligible to get 25 percent of the total payment expected, in addition to the 50 percent they already received.

“The second round of payments, along with the already provided disaster assistance, will give farmers, who’ve had a tough year due to unfair trade retaliation and natural disasters, much-needed funds in time for Thanksgiving,” Perdue says. “While we continue to have confidence in the President’s negotiations with China, this money will show that President Trump is following through on his promise to help and support farmers as he continues to fight for fair market access.”

Earlier this year, President Trump authorized USDA to provide up to $16 billion in aid through various programs, which is in line with the estimated impact of the retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods and other trade disruptions.