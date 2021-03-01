USDA Announces March 2021 Lending Rates for Agricultural Producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Monday announced loan interest rates for March 2021, which are effective March 1.

Operating and Ownership Loans

The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) offers farm ownership and operating loans with favorable interest rates and terms to help eligible agricultural producers, whether multi-generational, long-time or new to the industry, obtain financing needed to start, expand or maintain a family agricultural operation. For many loan options, FSA sets aside funding for historically disadvantaged producers, including beginning, women, American Indian or Alaskan Native, Asian, Black or African American, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and Hispanic farmers and ranchers.

Interest rates for Operating and Ownership loans for March 2021 are as follows:

FSA also offers guaranteed loans through commercial lenders at rates set by those lenders.

You can find out which of these loans may be right for you by using our Farm Loan Discovery Tool.

Commodity and Storage Facility Loans

FSA provides low-interest financing to producers to build or upgrade on-farm storage facilities and purchase handling equipment. FSA also offers commodity loans that provide interim financing to help producers meet cash flow needs without having to sell their commodities when market prices are low. Funds for these loans are provided through the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) and administered by FSA.

FSA also reminds rural communities, farmers and ranchers, families and small businesses affected by the recent winter storms that USDA has programs that provide assistance. USDA staff in the regional, state and county offices are prepared with a variety of program flexibilities and other assistance to residents, agricultural producers and impacted communities. Many programs are available without an official disaster designation, including several risk management and disaster assistance options.

Producers can explore available options on all FSA loan options at fsa.usda.gov or by contacting your local USDA Service Center.